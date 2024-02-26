Zealand Pharma shares surge on liver disease drug trial data

By 0952 GMT, Zealand's stock was at a record high and was the best performer on the STOXX Europe 600 .STOXX, which was down 0.3%.

Seeking to challenge obesity treatment market leaders Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO and Eli Lilly LLY.N, Zealand and unlisted Boehringer in June 2023 reported promising phase 2 weight-loss trial results, with the largest and most expensive final stage of testing still to be cleared.

Germany's family-owned Boehringer and Denmark's Zealand said on Monday that up to 83% of trial participants treated with survodutide saw their MASH improve, compared with 18.2% in a comparable group on a placebo.

Details of the trial will be presented at an as yet undisclosed medical conference during the first half of the year, they added.

The liver condition, which used to be called non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, results from an often diet related build-up of fat in the liver, causing inflammation and scarring.

Obesity drug pioneer Novo is testing semaglutide, the active ingredient in its Wegovy weight-loss injection, in a phase 3 trial against MASH.

Lilly, which has launched rival obesity drug Mounjaro, also known as Zepbound, is testing the drug's active ingredient against the liver disease in phase 2.

Lilly's Mounjaro also has a dual mode of action, but based on the hormones GLP-1 and GIP.

