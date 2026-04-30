Zealand Pharma, Roche Advance Weight Loss Drug Petrelintide To Phase 3 Trial

(RTTNews) - Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL.CO), a biotechnology company, announced on Wednesday the advancement of its phase 3 trial of petrelintide for chronic weight management, in partnership with Roche.

Petrelintide is a long-acting amylin analog developed for chronic weight management in overweight or obese patients. Amylin is produced by pancreatic-beta cells in response to ingested nutrients and is co-secreted with insulin. By activating amylin receptors, the drug increases sensitivity to the satiety hormone leptin, leading to a reduction in body weight over time.

The drug saw previous success in the Phase 2 ZUPREME-1 trial, showing double-digit weight loss values and placebo-like tolerability.

The Phase 3 trial, expected to begin in the second half of 2026, will evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of petrelintide in obese or overweight adults with weight-related co-morbidities. The drug will be administered once-weekly, via subcutaneous delivery, and shows potential as a tolerable alternative for long-term adherence.

Zealand and Roche entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement in 2025 to co-develop and co-commercialize petrelintide. The drug is being assessed as both a monotherapy, and in combination with Roche's GLP-1/GIP receptor dual agonist enicepatide. A Phase 2 trial evaluating the petrelintide combination with enicepatide is planned for the second quarter of this year.

ZEAL.Co is currently trading on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange at DKK 300.70, down 0.10%.

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