Zealand Pharma Reports Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 EASE 1 Trial - Quick Facts

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) reported positive topline results from the phase 3 trial of glepaglutide, a long-acting GLP-2 analogue designed for once or twice weekly subcutaneous delivery via auto-injector, in patients with short bowel syndrome. Glepaglutide treatment met the primary endpoint with twice weekly dosing achieving a statistically significant reduction in weekly parenteral support volume by 5.13 Liters/week from baseline at 24 weeks, the company said. It believes the outcome of the trial supports the potential of glepaglutide as an effective treatment for people living with SBS.

David Kendall, Chief Medical Officer of Zealand Pharma, said: "We look forward to seeing the results of the ongoing EASE 2 and 3 long term extension trials and engaging with the regulatory authorities as we plan for submission of our NDA."

