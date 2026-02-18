Zealand Pharma Reports Positive Phase 1a Results For Kv1.3 Channel Blocker ZP9830

(RTTNews) - Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) announced positive topline results from its Phase 1a clinical trial of ZP9830, a Kv1.3 channel blocker.

The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating safety and tolerability in healthy volunteers. Secondary endpoints also confirmed target engagement, supporting further development of the candidate.

The Phase 1a trial was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of single ascending doses of ZP9830. Results showed dose-dependent target engagement with no serious adverse events reported.

ZP9830 is being developed for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, where Kv1.3 channel inhibition has the potential to modulate pathogenic T-cell activity. Zealand Pharma noted that the findings provide a strong foundation for advancing the program into multiple-dose studies.

Separately, the company will present its full-year 2025 financial results tomorrow, February 19, 2026.

The company has several catalysts lined up across its portfolio this year:

•Petrelintide-Amylin analog: Phase 2 ZUPREME-1 trial with topline results in overweight and obesity patients expected in H1 2026; Phase 2 ZUPREME-2 trial with topline results in overweight/obese patients with type 2 diabetes anticipated in H2 2026. A Phase 3 program with Petrelintide monotherapy is planned for H2 2026.

•Petrelintide/CT-388- Amylin+ GLP-1/GIP fixed-dose combination: Phase 2 initiation expected in H1 2026.

•Survodutide- Glucagon/GLP-1 receptor dual agonist: Phase 3 SYNCHRONIZE-1 and SYNCHRONIZE-2 topline results in overweight and obese patients (without and with type 2 diabetes) expected in H1 2026.

•Glepaglutide- Short bowel syndrome (SBS): Potential EU regulatory approval anticipated in H1 2026, with a Phase 3 trial (EASE-5) underway to support U.S. submission.

•Dasiglucagon - Congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI): Resubmission of the NDA contingent on third-party manufacturing inspection upgrade, with contingency supply in place.

ZEAL has traded between DKK 306.10 and DKK 788.00 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at DKK 390.40, up 0.62%.

