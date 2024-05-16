Zealand Pharma Q1 Loss Widens - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) reported that its first quarter net loss widened to 228.65 million Danish Kroner from 193.63 million Kroner last year. On a per share basis, net loss was 3.71 Kroner compared to a loss of 3.76 Kroner in the previous year.

Quarterly revenues grew to 15.09 million Kroner from 13.63 million Kroner in the previous year.

