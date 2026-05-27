BioTech

Zealand Pharma To Present ZUPREME-1 Results Of Petrelintide At ADA 2026

May 27, 2026 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL.CO), a biotechnology company focused on advancing medicines for obesity and metabolic health, on Wednesday reported it will present its data from the obesity and metabolic health pipeline at the 2026 scientific sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA), held between June 5 and June 8, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The data to be presented include Phase 2 results from the ZUPREME-1 trial of Petrelintide for the treatment of obesity.

Petrelintide is an investigational long-acting amylin analogue designed for chemical and physical stability, suitable for once-weekly subcutaneous administration.

ZUPREME-1 is a Phase 2 randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, multinational, multicenter, dose-finding clinical trial.

The trial compared five doses of once-weekly petrelintide with placebo, when added to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity in people with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities.

ZUPREME-1 enrolled 493 participants across 32 sites in the United States, Poland, and Romania. In the phase 2 trial, the primary endpoint was the percentage change in body weight from baseline to week 28.

The study included a screening period, a 16-week dose-escalation period with dose escalation every fourth week; a maintenance period until week 42 and a safety follow-up period after treatment completion until week 51.

Amylin receptor activation has been shown to reduce body weight by restoring sensitivity to the satiety hormone leptin, thereby inducing a faster sense of fullness, according to the firm.

At the ADA's ePoster theatre presentation, to be held on June 6, 2026, the data will be presented under the title "Petrelintide, a Human Amylin Analog for the Treatment of Obesity: Efficacy and Safety from the Phase 2 Trial, ZUPREME 1"

ZEAL.CO has traded between $233.5 and $556 over the last year. Shares are currently trading at $325.3, up 0.81%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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