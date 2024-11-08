Zealand Pharma initiated with an Overweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan initiated coverage of Zealand Pharma (ZLDPF) with an Overweight rating and DKK 1,100 price target The firm cites the company’s obesity pipeline strength, in particular long acting Amylin, with likely partnering validation in 2025, for the bullish rating.

