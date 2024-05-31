News & Insights

Markets

Zealand Pharma Gets Positive Feedback From CHMP On Dasiglucagon For Diabetes

May 31, 2024 — 10:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Zealand Pharma A/S (ZLDPF.PK), Friday announced that the company has received positive feedback from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency or CHMP regarding Dasiglucagon solution for injection in the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in adults, adolescents, and children aged 6 years and over with diabetes mellitus.

Following the feedback, the biotechnology company will approach the European Commission for a final decision about granting marketing authorization in the European Union.

Earlier, Dasiglucagon injection was approved by the U.S. FDA in March 2021 under the brand name Zegalogue.

Currently, Zealand's stock is trading at $91.75, up 2.62 percent on the OTC Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.