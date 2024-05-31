Zealand Pharma Gets Positive Feedback From CHMP On Dasiglucagon For Diabetes

(RTTNews) - Zealand Pharma A/S (ZLDPF.PK), Friday announced that the company has received positive feedback from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency or CHMP regarding Dasiglucagon solution for injection in the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in adults, adolescents, and children aged 6 years and over with diabetes mellitus.

Following the feedback, the biotechnology company will approach the European Commission for a final decision about granting marketing authorization in the European Union.

Earlier, Dasiglucagon injection was approved by the U.S. FDA in March 2021 under the brand name Zegalogue.

Currently, Zealand's stock is trading at $91.75, up 2.62 percent on the OTC Market.

