Zealand Pharma A (CPSE:ZEAL) Price Target Decreased by 20.43% to 560.34

The average one-year price target for Zealand Pharma A (CPSE:ZEAL) has been revised to 560,34 kr. / share. This is a decrease of 20.43% from the prior estimate of 704,21 kr. dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 277,75 kr. to a high of 950,25 kr. / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.03% from the latest reported closing price of 363,80 kr. / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zealand Pharma A. This is an decrease of 76 owner(s) or 60.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZEAL is 0.21%, an increase of 21.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 67.84% to 5,482K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 601K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 912K shares , representing a decrease of 51.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEAL by 41.64% over the last quarter.

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