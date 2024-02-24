Zealand Pharma A (ZLDPF) Price Target Increased by 5.13% to 66.05

The average one-year price target for Zealand Pharma A (OTCPK:ZLDPF) has been revised to 66.05 / share. This is an increase of 5.13% from the prior estimate of 62.83 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.43 to a high of 85.99 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.96% from the latest reported closing price of 68.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zealand Pharma A. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 7.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZLDPF is 0.22%, an increase of 41.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.10% to 7,163K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,443K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares, representing an increase of 12.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZLDPF by 45.26% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 797K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 780K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZLDPF by 35.88% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 761K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 826K shares, representing a decrease of 8.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZLDPF by 28.28% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 661K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 719K shares, representing a decrease of 8.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZLDPF by 38.17% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 468K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZLDPF by 26.82% over the last quarter.

