Zealand Pharma A (ZLDPF) Price Target Increased by 10.04% to 57.56

The average one-year price target for Zealand Pharma A (OTC:ZLDPF) has been revised to 57.56 / share. This is an increase of 10.04% from the prior estimate of 52.30 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 44.34 to a high of 67.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.11% from the latest reported closing price of 47.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zealand Pharma A. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZLDPF is 0.16%, an increase of 0.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.50% to 7,244K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,443K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares, representing an increase of 12.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZLDPF by 45.26% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 826K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares, representing a decrease of 23.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZLDPF by 15.80% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 780K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares, representing an increase of 13.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZLDPF by 12.21% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 719K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 704K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZLDPF by 4.41% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 468K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZLDPF by 26.82% over the last quarter.

