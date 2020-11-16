ZEAL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (Symbol: ZEAL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.07, changing hands as low as $35.82 per share. Zealand Pharma A/S shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZEAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZEAL's low point in its 52 week range is $22 per share, with $44.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.05.

