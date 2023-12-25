ZEAL : FDA Issues CRL For Dasiglucagon In Congenital Hyperinsulinism For Up To 3 Weeks Of Dosing

(RTTNews) - Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a Complete Response Letter or CRL for Part 1 of the New Drug Application or NDA for dasiglucagon for the prevention and treatment of hypoglycemia in pediatric patients 7 days of age and older with congenital hyperinsulinism for up to 3 weeks of dosing.

The Complete Response Letter is related to deficiencies identified following an inspection at a third-party contract manufacturing facility. The deficiencies are not specific to dasiglucagon. The CRL did not state any concerns about the clinical data package or safety of dasiglucagon.

Zealand expects to resubmit the NDA for dasiglucagon for congenital hyperinsulinism for up to three weeks of dosing in the first half of 2024 contingent on successful reinspection of the third-party manufacturing facility.

The FDA granted dasiglucagon Priority Review on August 30, 2023 for up to three weeks of dosing. The regulatory review of dasiglucagon is planned to be conducted in two parts under the same NDA. Part 1 relates to dosing of up to 3 weeks and Part 2 relates to the use beyond 3 weeks. Supporting the use of dasiglucagon in congenital hyperinsulinism beyond 3 weeks, the FDA requested additional analyses from existing continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) datasets, which Zealand still expects to submit in the first half of 2024.

Congenital hyperinsulinism is a severe, ultra-rare genetic disease, primarily affecting infants and children, in which the pancreatic beta cells dysfunction and secrete too much insulin, leading to frequent, recurrent, and often severe episodes of hypoglycemia. Persistent episodes of hypoglycemia can result in seizure, brain damage and death.

