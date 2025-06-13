$ZDGE stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ZDGE stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,749,476 of trading volume.

$ZDGE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ZDGE:

$ZDGE insiders have traded $ZDGE stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZDGE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELLIOT GIBBER has made 3 purchases buying 11,999 shares for an estimated $24,339 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GREGORY SUESS has made 4 purchases buying 8,825 shares for an estimated $19,992 and 0 sales.

$ZDGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $ZDGE stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

