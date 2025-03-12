$ZDGE Earnings Results: $ZDGE Reports Quarterly Earnings

$ZDGE ($ZDGE) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, missing estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $6,980,000, missing estimates of $7,868,280 by $-888,280.
$ZDGE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $ZDGE stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- B. RILEY WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. removed 38,051 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $140,788
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 36,592 shares (-6.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,432
- HERON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT removed 34,479 shares (-45.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,748
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 29,290 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,790
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 26,261 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,642
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 24,942 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,093
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 24,786 shares (-41.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,674
