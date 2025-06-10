$ZDGE Earnings Preview: Recent $ZDGE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$ZDGE ($ZDGE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $6,873,780 and earnings of $0.02 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ZDGE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$ZDGE Insider Trading Activity

$ZDGE insiders have traded $ZDGE stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZDGE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELLIOT GIBBER has made 3 purchases buying 11,999 shares for an estimated $24,339 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GREGORY SUESS has made 4 purchases buying 8,825 shares for an estimated $19,992 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ZDGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $ZDGE stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.