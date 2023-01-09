ZD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Ziff Davis Inc (Symbol: ZD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.32, changing hands as high as $82.78 per share. Ziff Davis Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZD's low point in its 52 week range is $66.85 per share, with $110.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.29.

