$ZD Earnings Results: $ZD Reports Quarterly Earnings

$ZD ($ZD) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $1.14 per share, missing estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $328,640,000, missing estimates of $333,919,521 by $-5,279,521.

$ZD Insider Trading Activity

$ZD insiders have traded $ZD stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRET RICHTER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $98,025

SARAH ANN FAY purchased 1,282 shares for an estimated $49,998

JANA BARSTEN purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $38,080

JEREMY ROSSEN (EVP/General Counsel) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $38,015

W BRIAN KRETZMER purchased 653 shares for an estimated $25,029

TERESA A HARRIS purchased 593 shares for an estimated $24,971

$ZD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $ZD stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

