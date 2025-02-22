$ZD Earnings Preview: Recent $ZD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$ZD ($ZD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $437,191,595 and earnings of $2.71 per share.
$ZD Insider Trading Activity
$ZD insiders have traded $ZD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TERESA A HARRIS purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $46,760
$ZD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $ZD stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,265,967 shares (+100954.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,792,646
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 704,230 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,267,831
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 644,651 shares (-33.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,030,335
- NORGES BANK removed 532,609 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,941,973
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 342,207 shares (+369.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,595,528
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 300,556 shares (-57.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,332,213
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 272,895 shares (+8.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,829,114
