ZD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ziff Davis Inc (Symbol: ZD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.08, changing hands as low as $64.59 per share. Ziff Davis Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZD's low point in its 52 week range is $57.965 per share, with $90.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.25.

