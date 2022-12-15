ZD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ziff Davis Inc (Symbol: ZD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $82.71, changing hands as low as $81.80 per share. Ziff Davis Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZD's low point in its 52 week range is $66.85 per share, with $114.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.10.

