ZCMD, ABCL, VOR, IXHL, OVID, BFRG Rally After Hours On Clinical Momentum And Recent Updates

(RTTNews) - Several biotech and healthcare stocks posted notable after-hours gains on Wednesday, October 1, with price action largely driven by technical momentum and recent clinical updates rather than fresh disclosures. While most companies did not issue new filings or press releases during the session, earlier trial data, pipeline developments, and strategic announcements continued to influence trading sentiment.

Shares of Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) jumped 14.04% after hours on Wednesday, rising to $1.30 from its regular session close of $1.14, despite no new filings or press releases from the company. During the regular session, ZCMD dipped 0.87% with shares trading between $1.10 and $1.17 on just over 15,000 shares. The absence of news and the stock's history of volatility suggest this may be a technical or momentum-driven surge rather than a reaction to new developments.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) rose 11.41% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, extending its regular session gain of 18.49% to close at $6.64. The sharp move followed a breakout above its 52-week high of $5.97, likely fueled by momentum from recent clinical trial progress and analyst commentary. No new filings or press releases were issued during the session.

Earlier this month, the company announced dosing of the first participants in a Phase 1 trial for ABCL575, a monoclonal antibody targeting autoimmune conditions, and the recent appointment of Dr. Sarah Noonberg as Chief Medical Officer to support its immunology pipeline.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) surged 9.53% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, reversing part of its 19.42% drop during the regular session, when it closed at $39.26. The rebound came without any new filings or press releases from the company. The most recent update was issued two days ago, announcing that clinical data from a Phase 3 study in primary Sjögren's disease, conducted by its collaborator RemeGen, will be presented as a late-breaking poster at ACR Convergence 2025.

Shares of Incannex Healthcare Inc. (IXHL) gained 6.48% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, partially recovering from a 6.94% drop during the regular session that ended with the stock at $0.43, despite no new press releases or SEC filings during the session. The most recent update, dated September 2, announced positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial of PSX-001 (Psi-GAD) for generalized anxiety disorder, showing statistically significant reductions in anxiety symptoms and confirming the safety profile of the synthetic psilocybin treatment.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) shares rose 8.03% in the after-hours session, building on its 5.38% gain during the regular session, when shares closed at $1.37. The company has not issued any new press releases or SEC filings during the session. The most recent update was its second-quarter 2025 earnings report, released last month, which noted a narrower net loss and higher revenue compared to the prior year, along with continued progress in its pipeline programs, including OV329 and OV350, both in Phase 1 trials for drug-resistant epilepsies.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) advanced 3.44% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, adding to its 3.57% rise during the regular session, which ended with the stock at $1.45. The move came a day after the company announced an expansion of its sales and marketing team to accelerate the adoption of its clinical trial optimization solutions and bfPREP module.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.