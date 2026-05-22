Is Zcash Really Like Having a Swiss Bank in Your Pocket?

Key Points

Swiss banks were once proposed as the most discreet and private way to do banking.

Zcash is now being proposed as the most private way to hold value in crypto.

For investors, the coin's supply policy is just as important to understand as its privacy features.

10 stocks we like better than Zcash ›

The argument that a cryptocurrency is like having a "Swiss bank account in your pocket" has been kicking around crypto for more than a decade now, first as a pitch for Bitcoin, and more recently, as a pitch for Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC). It's certainly a catchy phrase, alluding to the supposedly higher standards of privacy afforded to individuals who use notoriously tight-lipped Swiss banks for wealth management.

At its core, Zcash has much of the same supply policy as Bitcoin, and an additional set of optional privacy features. So does that mean it really could deliver on the concept of being a private bank at investors' fingertips?

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Privacy reinforces the scarcity thesis with this asset

Actual Swiss banks haven't been fully anonymous for years, and the era of accounts with no paper trail is long gone.

Plus, as Zcash is presently only accessible to most non-crypto native investors as an asset to purchase from a centralized crypto exchange, the utility of its privacy features is easy to overstate. If you buy $100 of Zcash on an exchange and then transfer it to an off-exchange wallet that keeps your transactions and balances private, there is still no hiding the fact that you initially bought the coin and transferred it.

Nonetheless, if we let go of the Swiss banking narrative as being a poor fit to reality, there's an important wrinkle about the coin's supply policy here.

Zcash's optional shielded (private) transactions hide the sender, receiver, and amounts while still letting the network verify legitimacy. As of mid-May 2026, about 31% of the circulating supply is held in shielded pools, up from 11% a year ago. Coins entering those pools tend to stay there. Presently, shielded ZEC has a lower turnover than unshielded ZEC. That tightens the asset's float well beyond what the circulating supply of 16.7 million ZEC implies.

Pair that constrained float with a halving schedule just like Bitcoin's, which will constrain the mining issuance for many years to come, and Zcash's supply dynamics look even more compressed and favorable for holders than Bitcoin's do.

Privacy introduces risks

The beneficial interaction between Zcash's supply policy and its privacy features could potentially send the coin to meteoric heights over the coming years. But a far more likely outcome is that the coin will do fairly well over time, despite stumbling over one big risk again and again. That risk is regulatory action.

The European Union's Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation, which is set to enter into force soon, is pushing crypto exchanges to delist privacy coins like Zcash. Delisting restricts liquidity and thus tends to suffocate a coin's adoption, regardless of how strong the technology is.

Overall, Zcash is probably worth having a small allocation to, assuming you already have a diversified crypto portfolio with plenty of Bitcoin. Its conflicts with regulators have proven to be tractable so far, and as long as the desire for financial privacy keeps people looking for the crypto equivalent of what they think a Swiss bank account is, the coin has a bright future ahead.

Should you buy stock in Zcash right now?

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin and Zcash. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.