ZBRA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $294.57, changing hands as low as $288.88 per share. Zebra Technologies Corp. shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZBRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ZBRA's low point in its 52 week range is $224.865 per share, with $440.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $291.75. The ZBRA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
