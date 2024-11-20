ZBH Stock Gains From Receiving CE Mark for Persona Revision Knee System

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ZBH recently received a CE Mark for its Persona Revision Knee System. This latest development expands the Persona Knee System portfolio and supports Zimmer Biomet's commitment to personalized solutions.

After the successful introduction of Persona Revision Knee in the United States and other markets, the latest CE Mark Certification aims to provide surgeons with advanced tools for revision knee arthroplasty globally.

ZBH’s Likely Stock Trend Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of ZBH moved north 0.4% to $113.02 on Monday. The company is gaining a high level of synergies from its continued focus on Persona revision. This provides a meaningful conversion and mix opportunities in the revision category. Zimmer Biomet anticipates working on the overall shift of the company’s legacy knee systems to a fully rounded-out Persona portfolio. Thus, the latest CE Mark for the Persona Revision Knee System is in line with the company’s mission. Accordingly, we expect market sentiment to remain positive for ZBH stock surrounding the announcement.

ZBH currently has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion. It’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 1.76%.

About ZBH’s Persona Revision

Zimmer Biomet’s Persona Revision Knee offers a personalized fit and optimized function for patients undergoing revision knee surgery. The system's anatomic components and intuitive instrumentation reduce complexity while improving precision. The system allows for intraoperative flexibility, so surgeons can make intraoperative adjustments to achieve optimal alignment and fit for each patient.

The system features the company’s proprietary Trabecular Metal Technology, which promotes long-term bone in-growth and improves implant fixation. The Persona Revision Knee system is the leading product in the U.S. knee revision market.

Industry Prospect Favors Zimmer Biomet

Per a Future Market Insights report, the revision knee replacement market is estimated to reach $2.00 billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate of 4.1% during 2022-2032. The key factor influencing the market growth is the increasing rate of old age diseases like obesity, arthritis, sports-related injuries, osteoporosis and diabetes. Moreover, technological advancements, such as minimally invasive surgery and better implant materials, are expected to drive market demand globally.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Recent Developments by ZBH

The previous month, the company announced plans for the commercial launch of the Z1 Femoral Hip System (Z1 System) for total hip arthroplasty at the 2024 annual American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) meeting. Z1 Femoral Hip System is a triple-taper femoral system that pairs with the company's industry-leading G7 Acetabular System to provide surgeons with a versatile, streamlined and efficient total hip arthroplasty solution.

ZBH’s Price Performance

In the past year, shares of ZBH have declined 1.8% against the industry’s 21.2% growth.

ZBH’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

ZBH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Haemonetics HAE, Globus Medical GMED and ResMed RMD. While ResMed sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Haemonetics and Globus Medical carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Haemonetics has an earnings yield of 5.02% compared with the industry’s 1.18%. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.39%. Its shares have risen 1.8% compared with the industry’s 23.1% growth in the past year. Estimates for Haemonetics’ 2025 EPS have moved north 0.4% to $4.59 in the past 30 days.

Estimates for Globus Medical’s 2024 EPS have remained constant at $2.84 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 60.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 32.7%. GMED’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 12.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.3%.

Estimates for ResMed’s fiscal 2025 EPS have risen 2.7% in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 86.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 32.1% growth. RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 6.4%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 8.4%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

ResMed Inc. (RMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.