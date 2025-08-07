ZBH Stock Gains On Q2 Earnings and Revenue Beat, '25 EPS View Up

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ZBH posted second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.5%. The adjusted figure rose 3% year over year.

The quarter’s adjustments included certain amortization, restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives, inventory and manufacturing-related charges and European Union Medical Device Regulation-related charges, among others.

On a reported basis, the company registered earnings of 77 cents per share compared with $1.18 in the year-ago period

Following the announcement, shares of ZBH edged up 2.2% in pre-market trading today.

ZBH's Q2 Revenues

Second-quarter net sales of $2.08 billion increased 7% (up 5.4% at constant exchange rate or CER) year over year. The figure exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%.

ZBH's Revenues by Geography

During the second quarter, sales generated in the United States totaled $1.17 billion (up 6.1% year over year), while International sales grossed $903.5 million (up 8.1% year over year and 4.6% at CER).

Our model projected revenues of $1.16 billion from the United States and $872.4 million from International.

Segmental Analysis of ZBH's Revenues

The company currently reports under four product categories — Knees, Hips, S.E.T. (Sports Medicine, Extremities, Trauma, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic) and Technology & Data, Bone Cement and Surgical.

Sales in the Knees unit improved 1.8% year over year at CER to $826 million. Our model estimate was pegged at $851.1 million.

Hips sales grew 4% year over year at CER to $536.1 million. Our model estimate was $526.6 million for the same.

Revenues in the S.E.T. unit rose 16% year over year at CER to $550.6 million. Our model estimate was $481.7 million.

Technology & Data, Bone Cement and Surgical (historically referred to as "Other") revenues decreased 2.2% to $164.6 million at CER in the second quarter. Our model estimate was $172.7 million.

ZBH's Margin Performance

Adjusted gross margin, after excluding the impact of intangible asset amortization, was 71.5%, which remained flat year over year. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 10.5% to $814.8 million. Research and development expenses rose 3.6% to $113.3 million. Adjusted operating margin contracted 109 bps to 26.8%.

ZBH's Cash Position

Zimmer Biomet exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $556.9 million compared with $1.38 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the second quarter was $761 billion compared with $597.4 billion in the year-ago period.

ZBH’s Updated 2025 Outlook

Zimmer Biomet updated its financial guidance for 2025.

Revenue growth is now expected to be in the band of 6.7-7.7% (earlier guidance: 5.7-8.2%). The company currently expects foreign exchange to have an adverse impact of 0.5% on revenues (0.0-0.5%).

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Quote

Adjusted EPS for the full year is now expected to be in the range of $8.10-$8.30 (up from $7.90-$8.10).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 adjusted EPS is pegged at $7.95 on revenues of $8.19 billion.

Our Take on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet ended the second quarter of 2025 on a strong note, with earnings and revenues exceeding their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The strong performance can be attributed to ZBH’s diversified portfolio outside core orthopedics and the company’s strategic investments in attractive, higher-growth segments. Barring the Technology & Data, Bone Cement and Surgical segment, all other business divisions reported year-over-year CER growth. Performance across the geographic regions was solid as well. However, contraction in the operating margins was discouraging.

In the second quarter, the company completed the acquisition of Paragon 28, which is expected to drive innovation and diversification, expanding the S.E.T. business into the high-growth foot and ankle segment with advanced technologies and a dedicated commercial channel. Additionally, the raised EPS guidance for 2025 is encouraging.

ZBH's Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Zimmer Biomet currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Boston Scientific BSX, Cardinal Health CAH and Cencora COR.

Boston Scientific, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, reported a second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 75 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Revenues of $5.06 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%. BSX has a long-term earnings growth rate of 14% compared with the industry’s 14.2%.

Cardinal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, posted third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.35, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.3%. Revenues of $54.88 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.9% compared with the industry’s 9.9%.

Cencora currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS is currently pegged at $3.78 and the same for revenues is pinned at $80.33 billion.

Cencora has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.8%. COR’s earnings yield of 5.4% compares favorably with the industry’s 4.1%.

