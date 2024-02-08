ZBH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $124.02, changing hands as low as $119.13 per share. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZBH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ZBH's low point in its 52 week range is $102 per share, with $149.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $121.41. The ZBH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
