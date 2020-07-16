ZBH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $131.48, changing hands as high as $132.41 per share. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZBH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZBH's low point in its 52 week range is $74.37 per share, with $161.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $131.95. The ZBH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.