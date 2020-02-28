ZBH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $137.05, changing hands as low as $133.06 per share. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZBH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZBH's low point in its 52 week range is $111.17 per share, with $161.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $134.37. The ZBH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

