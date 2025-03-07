ZBH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $108.22, changing hands as high as $108.58 per share. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZBH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZBH's low point in its 52 week range is $97.69 per share, with $133.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.96. The ZBH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.