Zara UK customers offered in-house swap, mend and donate service

Contributor
Corina Pons Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

Zara said on Friday it would launch an in-house service for UK customers to sell pre-owned clothes, repair or donate them, moving the Spanish brand into the second-hand clothing business.

The platform, to be launched on Nov. 3, will be available through Zara stores, its website and a mobile app.

It is the first time Inditex ITX.MC, the fashion group that owns Zara, has offered a service to resell its products. The company said the initiative would contribute to the reduction of waste and the consumption of raw materials, without clarifying if it would expand the service to other markets.

The Zara Pre-Owned platform brings in house the success of second hand Zara clothing sales on other online platforms and among shoppers on social networks such as Instagram.

The resale space will be organised by product categories, with detailed information for each item including current images provided by the seller and original product information provided by Zara, the company said.

Zara already offers customers the option to donate its clothing to charity in several markets.

Zara customers in the United Kingdom will also be able to seek repairs of any used Zara garments from any season, with shoppers organising the process online or at stores.

Inditex has 100 UK stores, including 60 Zara shops.

(Reporting by Corina Pons Editing by Mark Potter)

((corina.pons@thomsonreuters.com; 0034 690725854; Reuters Messaging: corina.pons.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

