Zara shopworkers call off strikes in company's hometown after pay rise deal - union

MADRID, Dec 23 (Reuters) - A union representing shop assistants at fashion retailer Zara has called off planned strikes in the company's hometown in northern Spain following an agreement on a pay rise, a union leader said on Friday.

Around 1,000 workers at Zara shops and other Inditex ITX.MC fashion brands had announced they would strike on Dec. 23 and Jan. 7 to demand higher wage increases after rejecting the company's previous offer.

They had already gone on strike during the 'Black Friday' sales rush on Nov. 24-25.

Inditex has now agreed to pay 322 euros ($341.38) more per month to shop assistants who work at its 44 stores in A Coruña, where the fashion giant has its headquarters on the city's outskirts, CIG union leader and Zara retail assistant Carmiña Naveiro said on Friday. Workers will also get a one-off bonus of 1,000 euros to be paid in February.

Inditex did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CIG had pushed for a bigger pay rise after rejecting a hike of 200 euros in monthly salaries by 2024.

The company will start to pay the newly agreed wages in January, Naveiro said.

($1 = 0.9432 euros)

(Reporting by Corina Pons; Editing by David Latona and Kenneth Maxwell)

((corina.pons@thomsonreuters.com; 0034 690725854; Reuters Messaging: corina.pons.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.