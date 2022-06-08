Commodities

Zara owner Inditex's quarterly profit jumps 80% on post-Covid wardrobe renewals

Contributor
Corina Pons Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Susana Vera

Fashion giant Zara's owner Inditex reported on Wednesday its net profit in the February-April period jumped 80% to 760 million euros ($812.06 million), in line with analysts' expectations as sales surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

MADRID, June 8 (Reuters) - Fashion giant Zara's owner Inditex ITX.MC reported on Wednesday its net profit in the February-April period jumped 80% to 760 million euros ($812.06 million), in line with analysts' expectations as sales surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

Sales at the world's largest fast fashion retailer reached 6.7 billion euros, 36% more than a year ago.

In the period in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic struck, Inditex reported a profit of 734 million euros and sales of 5.93 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9359 euros)

(Reporting by Corina Pons, editing by Inti Landauro)

((corina.pons@thomsonreuters.com; 0034 690725854; Reuters Messaging: corina.pons.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular