Zara owner Inditex's profits jumps in 2022 on post-COVID fashion spend

Credit: REUTERS/BORJA SUAREZ

March 15, 2023 — 02:34 am EDT

MADRID, March 15 (Reuters) - Zara owner Inditex ITX.MC on Wednesday said its net profit rose 27% in 2022 after sales exceeded pre-pandemic levels as the company raised prices to mitigate inflation and benefited from shoppers buying more fashion when restrictions ended.

In-store and online sales for the world's biggest fashion retailer reached 32.56 billion euros, 17.5% more than the 27.71 billion euros posted last year and higher than in 2019.

