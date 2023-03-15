Zara owner Inditex's profits jumps in 2022 on post-COVID fashion spend

MADRID, March 15 (Reuters) - Zara owner Inditex ITX.MC on Wednesday said its net profit rose 27% in 2022 after sales exceeded pre-pandemic levels as the company raised prices to mitigate inflation and benefited from shoppers buying more fashion when restrictions ended.

In-store and online sales for the world's biggest fashion retailer reached 32.56 billion euros, 17.5% more than the 27.71 billion euros posted last year and higher than in 2019.

(Reporting by Corina Pons, edited by Inti Landauro)

((corina.pons@thomsonreuters.com; 0034 690725854; Reuters Messaging: corina.pons.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.