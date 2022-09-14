Zara owner Inditex's first-half sales surge ahead of potential slowdown

MADRID, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Fashion brand Zara's owner Inditex ITX.MC reported on Wednesday a 24.5% jump in six-month sales and a higher profit than a year ago, closing July on a strong footing just before fashion demand started weakening last month due to rampant inflation.

