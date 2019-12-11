Zara Owner Inditex Climbs as Rapid Online Expansion Drives Sales

Zara owner Inditex continued to defy the retail gloom in the third quarter, as it tightened costs and pushed its online expansion.

Zara owner Inditex continued to defy the retail gloom in the third quarter, as it tightened costs and pushed its online expansion.

Zara owner Inditex continued to defy the retail gloom in the third quarter, as it tightened costs and pushed its rapid online expansion. The stock rose 2.8% in early trading.

The world’s largest fashion group posted a 12% profit rise to €2.7 billion in the first nine months of the year and robust sales growth of 7.5%. Third-quarter net profit climbed 14%, while sales rose 7%.

Inditex trimmed its stock inventory by 5% but still managed to increase sales, ramping up its online focus over the period.

The company, which also owns Massimo Dutti, Bershka and Oysho, said it now expected full-year like-for-like sales growth of 4-6%.

The Spanish retail giant has been expanding its online presence globally, launching in eight countries in May, including Saudi Arabia, U.A.E. and Egypt.

Zara said it launched online in South Africa, Ukraine, Colombia and the Philippines in September and October and remained on track with further sales launches.

The online push has enabled the company to bounce back from a tricky start to the year caused by cold weather and a challenging retail environment.

Looking ahead. Earnings beat the consensus by around 2%, which investment bank UBS said reflected “tight cost control and operating leverage from solid like-for-like sales.”

Shares in the Spanish fashion company have now climbed more than 31% in 2019 against a tough backdrop for retailers around the world. The Zara owner has shown the way with its rapid online expansion, which is set to continue. The company also added technology entrepreneur Anne Lange, who founded software start-up Mentis, to the board.

CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: “Zara owner Inditex has been one of the few players in this space that has managed to cope with the changes to the retail environment.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.