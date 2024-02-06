News & Insights

Commodities

Zara owner Inditex agrees to renew bonus for shop workers in Spain

Credit: REUTERS/BORJA SUAREZ

February 06, 2024 — 12:50 pm EST

Written by Corina Pons for Reuters ->

MADRID, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Zara owner Inditex ITX.MC has agreed to pay annual bonuses of 1,000 euros ($1,075) for a second year running to the roughly 28,000 shop workers in its home country of Spain this month, a union leader said on Tuesday.

The world's biggest listed fashion retailer agreed the one-off annual payment with the country's largest union, despite a difficult economic backdrop for the retail sector, with global rival H&M HMb.ST seeking to shut stores and reduce staffing in Spain.

The CCOO union said that nearly all workers in Inditex stores will receive the bonus, which is dependent on a worker's store hitting at least 80% of its sales target. A similar sales incentive was offered last year.

Swedish fashion retailer H&M, which has struggled to compete with Zara and online low-price fast-fashion giant Shein, has said it intends to close 28 Spanish stores - more than a fifth of its outlets in the country - and lay off up to 588 workers.

"Inditex's economic situation is different from H&M's," said Lucia Trenor, a CCOO representative, adding that her union would continue to negotiate for higher wages beyond the one-off bonus.

($1 = 0.9303 euros)

(Reporting by Corina Pons Editing by David Goodman)

((corina.pons@thomsonreuters.com; 0034 690725854; Reuters Messaging: corina.pons.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.