Zara Founder's Daughter Marta Ortega Appointed Chairperson

(RTTNews) - Marta Ortega, the daughter of Zara's founder Amancio Ortega, has been announced as the new chairperson of Inditex, the company that owns fashion brands Zara and Massimo Dutti. Ortega, 37, is going to replace Pablo Isla who had been with the company since 2011. "I have always said I would dedicate my life to building upon my parents' legacy. I have lived and breathed this company since my childhood, and I have learned from all the great professionals I have worked with over the last 15 years," said Ortega. Ortega has been with the company for more than 15 years. She started her career as an assistant at one of the brand's high-street fashion chains, Bershka, leading the chain with campaigns such as Zara SRPLS and Charlotte Gainsbourg by Zara. Ortega is going to assume office in April. Isla said in a video conference, "These changes that we are announcing today are very well thought out changes, which are part of a process within the company and we understand that now is the right time to address this new stage." Isla was the chair after billionaire founder Amancio Ortega left his role back in 2011. Apart from the chairperson, another change that will take place in the company will be the addition of Oscar Garcia Maceiras as the CEO of the company, replacing Carlos Crespo. Crespo will continue to act as the COO of the company.

