Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited Receives ECWVTA Certification for i300 Electric Motorcycle, Enabling EU Market Launch

Zapp EV announced ECWVTA certification for its i300 electric motorcycle, enabling sales throughout the EU and select countries.

Quiver AI Summary

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited has received the European Community Whole Vehicle Type Approval (ECWVTA) for its i300 electric urban motorcycle, enabling the company to sell the model across the European Union and in countries that recognize this certification, such as India. The ECWVTA ensures compliance with vehicle safety, environmental protection, and energy efficiency standards, which are considered some of the highest in the world. Following this achievement, Zapp plans to fulfill existing customer reservations and appoint authorized resellers while establishing a delivery and support network for the i300. The company aims to redefine the electric two-wheeler market with its high-performance motorcycles and plans to enhance customer experience through direct delivery and after-sales service.

Potential Positives

Zapp EV has received European Community Whole Vehicle Type Approval (ECWVTA) for its i300 electric motorcycle, a significant milestone that confirms compliance with high-quality vehicle safety, production conformity, environmental protection, and energy efficiency standards.

This certification allows Zapp EV to deliver the i300 throughout the European Union and sell up to 2,500 units per year in India, expanding its market reach significantly.

The launch of the i300 is poised to activate existing customer reservations and the company plans to appoint authorized resellers, indicating strong demand and a well-structured go-to-market strategy.

Potential Negatives

Despite obtaining ECWVTA certification, the press release does not provide specific sales projections or timelines, which could raise concerns about market demand and readiness for the product launch.

The reliance on “Zappers” for delivery and service could indicate potential challenges in scaling operations and maintaining quality control as the company grows.

The forward-looking statements section emphasizes the uncertainties and risks associated with the company’s future performance, which may lead to investor skepticism.

FAQ

What is the recent announcement by Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited?

Zapp EV has received ECWVTA certification for its i300 electric urban motorcycle, allowing sales in the EU and beyond.

What does ECWVTA stand for?

ECWVTA stands for European Community Whole Vehicle Type Approval, a standard for vehicle quality and reliability.

How will Zapp EV deliver the i300 motorcycle?

The i300 will be delivered directly to customers' homes by authorized “Zappers” as part of their DSDTC service.

Which countries will the i300 be available in?

The i300 will be available throughout the EU and in other countries that recognize EU certification, including India.

What is Zapp's mission with the i300 motorcycle?

Zapp aims to revolutionize personal urban mobility with high-performance electric motorcycles like the i300.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ZAPP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $ZAPP stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LONDON, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited



(Nasdaq: ZAPP) (“Zapp EV” or the “Company”), owner of Zapp, the British electric vehicle brand on a mission to revolutionise personal urban mobility, today announced it has received the required certificate from the National Standards Authority of Ireland confirming European Community Whole Vehicle Type Approval (“ECWVTA”) for the i300, the Company’s high-performance electric urban motorcycle. Zapp EV can now deliver the i300 throughout the European Union (“EU”).





The ECWVTA requires a comprehensive set of certification systems governing vehicle safety, production conformity, environmental protection and energy efficiency. ECWVTA certification is regarded as one of the highest standards in the world for vehicle quality and reliability, and several countries outside the EU have adopted the ECWVTA certification system as a reference standard in their domestic vehicle regulations, including India.







Swin Chatsuwan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zapp EV



, said: “Securing ECWVTA for i300 reflects our focus on the highest quality standard for Zapp’s first electric urban motorcycle and further validates the i300’s technologies, designs and production readiness. In addition to our rollout in Europe, this allows us to sell i300 in other countries that recognize EU certification, including importing up to 2,500 units per year to India from our Thailand reference micro-factory.”







David McIntyre, Chief Operating Officer of Zapp EV



, added: “With this important milestone now achieved, we are activating long-standing plans to see i300 on the streets of Europe. We will start by converting existing reservations from customers. We also will begin appointing authorized resellers who have been patiently waiting with us on this journey, as well as developing our network of Zappers for delivery, service and after-sales support.”







About Zapp EV







Zapp EV (Nasdaq: ZAPP) and its operating subsidiaries are run by a team of experts from the mobility industry, on a mission to redefine the electric two-wheeler segment. Zapp's debut product, the i300, is an urban electric high-performance two-wheeler capable of traditional motorcycle levels of performance in a step-through format, combining ease of use with exhilaration and fun. The i300 is the first in a suite of high-performance electric two-wheelers that Zapp plans to bring to market. Zapp will offer a high-quality direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). Customers ordering the i300 online will have their bikes conveniently delivered to their home by authorised “Zappers,” who will provide at-home inspection, service and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Zapp is a registered trademark of Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited in the United Kingdom and other countries. For more information, visit





www.zappev.com





.







Investor Relations Contact:







Mark Kobal





Head of Investor Relations







ir@zappev.com









Zapp Media Relations Contact:









pr@zappev.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (or the “Exchange Act”). These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “budget,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to various general and specific risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general.





Readers should review and carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Zapp EV's annual report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-41693), which is incorporated herein by reference, and other documents the Company files with or furnishes to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein. The forward-looking statements herein represent the Company’s views as of the date of this document. Subsequent events and developments may cause these views to change. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements herein, all of which are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, Zapp assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise the forward-looking statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Zapp does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. The inclusion of any statement in this document does not constitute an admission by Zapp or any other person that the events or circumstances described in any such statements are material.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.