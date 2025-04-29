Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited Appoints First Authorized Reseller in Ireland

Zapp EV appoints Michael Grant as its first authorized reseller in Ireland, enhancing electric vehicle sales and support.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited has announced the appointment of Michael Grant as its first authorized reseller in Ireland, operating from Dublin. With over 40 years in the automotive retail sector, Grant will lead the sale and support of Zapp's electric vehicles, starting with their flagship model, the i300, which offers high performance in an urban-friendly design. David McIntyre, Zapp's COO, expressed enthusiasm for this partnership following recent certification from the National Standards Authority in Ireland. Zapp aims to enhance urban mobility by providing a direct-to-customer experience, delivering the i300 directly to customers' homes with ongoing service and support.

Potential Positives

Zapp EV has appointed its first authorized reseller in Ireland, which marks a significant expansion into the European market and enhances its sales network.

The involvement of Michael Grant, who has over 40 years of automotive retail experience, adds credibility and expertise to Zapp EV’s operations in Ireland.

The press release highlights the recent certification from the National Standards Authority in Ireland, indicating that Zapp’s products meet European standards, which could boost consumer confidence.

Zapp's innovative direct-to-customer model (DSDTC) promises convenience for customers, positioning the brand favorably within the competitive electric vehicle market.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a first authorised reseller may indicate limited current market penetration and dependence on external partners to scale operations.

The reliance on forward-looking statements may raise concerns about the company's ability to achieve projected outcomes and market expectations.

FAQ

What is Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited's mission?

Zapp EV aims to revolutionize personal urban mobility with high-performance electric two-wheelers.

Who is Zapp EV's first authorized reseller in Ireland?

Michael Grant Zapp Limited, based in Dublin, has been appointed as Zapp EV's first authorized reseller in Ireland.

What is the Zapp i300?

The Zapp i300 is a high-performance urban electric two-wheeler designed for ease of use and exhilaration.

How does Zapp's direct-to-customer experience work?

Zapp offers a DSDTC model where bikes are delivered to customers’ homes, ensuring at-home inspection and support.

Where can I find more information about Zapp EV?

Visit Zapp EV's official website at www.zappev.com for more information and updates.

Full Release



LONDON, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited



(Nasdaq: ZAPP) (“Zapp EV” or the “Company”), owner of “Zapp”, the British electric vehicle brand on a mission to revolutionise personal urban mobility, today announced it has appointed Michael Grant Zapp Limited as its first authorised reseller in Ireland, based in Dublin. Mr. Michael Grant brings more than 40 years of experience in automotive retail businesses to this newly-formed venture dedicated to the sale and support of electric vehicles.







David McIntyre, Chief Operating Officer of Zapp EV



, said: “We are excited to start working with our first Irish authorised reseller following recent European homologation via certification from the National Standards Authority in Ireland. Michael Grant has long worked with premium automotive and urban mobility retail brands, and together we will aim to bring more bikes to the road as we scale the business in Europe.”







About Zapp EV







Zapp EV (Nasdaq: ZAPP) and its operating subsidiaries are run by a team of experts from the mobility industry, on a mission to redefine the electric two-wheeler segment. Zapp's debut product, the i300, is an urban electric high-performance two-wheeler capable of traditional motorcycle levels of performance in a step-through format, combining ease of use with exhilaration and fun. The i300 is the first in a suite of high-performance electric two-wheelers that Zapp plans to bring to market. Zapp will offer a high-quality direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). Customers ordering the i300 online will have their bikes conveniently delivered to their home by authorised “Zappers,” who will provide at-home inspection, service and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Zapp is a registered trademark of Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited in the United Kingdom and other countries. For more information, visit





www.zappev.com





.







Zapp Investor Relations Contact:







Mark Kobal





Head of Investor Relations







ir@zappev.com









Zapp Media Relations Contact:









pr@zappev.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (or the “Exchange Act”). These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “budget,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to various general and specific risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general.





Readers should review and carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Zapp EV's annual report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-41693), which is incorporated herein by reference, and other documents the Company files with or furnishes to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein. The forward-looking statements herein represent the Company’s views as of the date of this document. Subsequent events and developments may cause these views to change. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements herein, all of which are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, Zapp assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise the forward-looking statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Zapp does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. The inclusion of any statement in this document does not constitute an admission by Zapp or any other person that the events or circumstances described in any such statements are material.



