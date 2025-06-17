ZAPP ELECTRIC VEHICLES Earnings Preview: Recent $ZAPP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ZAPP ELECTRIC VEHICLES ($ZAPP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 19th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $102,000 and earnings of -$0.94 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ZAPP stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
ZAPP ELECTRIC VEHICLES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of ZAPP ELECTRIC VEHICLES stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 40,556 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,970
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 23,434 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,317
- HRT FINANCIAL LP added 11,933 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,818
- VANGUARD PERSONALIZED INDEXING MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 11,427 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,512
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 10,840 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,010
- SILVERBACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 7,961 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,883
- BLUE OWL CAPITAL HOLDINGS LP removed 6,742 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,562
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.