Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant's fourth and fifth blocks in shutdown mode

July 25, 2023 — 12:56 am EDT

Written by Lidia Kelly for Reuters ->

July 25 (Reuters) - The fourth and fifth blocks of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant were put in a shutdown mode, the Moscow-installed administration of the plant said on Tuesday.

"In order to conduct a scheduled technical inspection of the equipment of power unit No. 5, the management of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant decided to transfer it to the 'cold shutdown,' state," the administration said on its Telegram channel.

"And in order to provide steam for the station's own needs, the reactor plant of power unit No. 4 was transferred to the 'hot shutdown' state."

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

