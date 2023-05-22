News & Insights

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant switched to standby - Russia-installed official

Credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

May 22, 2023 — 01:08 am EDT

Written by Lidia Kelly and Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

May 22 (Reuters) - The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was switched to standby and emergency power supply generators, a Russia-installed local official in the Moscow-controlled part of the region said on Monday.

Vladimir Rogov said the plant was "completely" disconnected from external power supply after Ukraine disconnected a power line it controls.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, but Anatoliy Kurtev, Zaporizhzhia city council's secretary in Ukraine, said that work was ongoing since early Monday to restore power to the city.

"(The power) partially disappeared in Zaporizhzhia due to an emergency situation at one of the energy facilities," Kurtev said on the Telegram messaging app.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne and Pavel Polityuk in Kyiv; Editing by Kikm Coghill)

Reuters
