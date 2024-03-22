Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant says main power line is up again

News & Insights

March 22, 2024

MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - The Russian-controlled management of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, said on Friday that a high-voltage line supplying it with electricity has been repaired after an outage earlier in the day.

The plant, controlled by Russia, is in shut-down mode and receives electric power via two high-voltage lines, the more powerful of which went down on Friday morning as Russian drones and missiles struck Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

