Zanroo Malaysia Hosts Successful AI Workshop Showcasing GPTBots Platform's Market Potential in Southeast Asia

Zanroo Malaysia hosted an AI workshop, showcasing GPTBots' practical solutions and attracting key industries in Southeast Asia.

Full Release



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A high-impact AI workshop hosted by Zanroo Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., a key strategic partner of GPTBots.ai, highlighted strong enterprise demand for practical AI solutions in Southeast Asia and demonstrated the GPTBots platform’s significant overseas market potential. The "Enabling the Future: Your Enterprise AI Journey Starts Here" event achieved an 81% attendance rate among senior business and IT leaders, indicating robust market readiness.





The workshop successfully demonstrated the tangible value of AI, powered by GPTBots’ capabilities, moving beyond theory to real-world application.







Workshop Highlights – GPTBots Platform Gains Traction with Key Industries:











Real-World AI in Action:



Live demonstrations of GPTBots-powered solutions, such as ERP+CRM automation, instant multi-language customer service bots, and real-time analytics, drew strong interest from attendees.



Live demonstrations of GPTBots-powered solutions, such as ERP+CRM automation, instant multi-language customer service bots, and real-time analytics, drew strong interest from attendees.





Industry Engagement:



Leaders from banking, retail, healthcare, and IT sectors experienced hands-on use of the no-code GPTBots platform, recognizing its ease of use and rapid deployment for their business needs.



Leaders from banking, retail, healthcare, and IT sectors experienced hands-on use of the no-code GPTBots platform, recognizing its ease of use and rapid deployment for their business needs.





Ecosystem-Powered Scalability:



The event highlighted how GPTBots’ robust platform and partner-centric model, exemplified by Zanroo, enable enterprises to quickly deploy tailored AI agents and accelerate digital transformation.







The enthusiastic response from key industry decision-makers in Kuala Lumpur affirms the effectiveness of GPTBots’ no-code platform and global partnership strategy, strengthening our resolve to expand internationally. In collaboration with partners such as Zanroo, GPTBots will continue to support enterprises worldwide in leveraging AI for transformative growth.







About GPTBots.ai









GPTBots.ai



is a leading no-code AI agent platform, enabling enterprises worldwide to rapidly deploy AI solutions across diverse business scenarios. With industry-specific templates, multi-language support, and end-to-end delivery, GPTBots empowers businesses to simplify processes and unlock growth.







About Zanroo Malaysia







Zanroo, a Data Technology company, leverages online, offline, and real-time data to help businesses overcome challenges. Building on this foundation, Zanroo Malaysia provides data insights via its Data Analytic Hub and optimizes operations with proprietary tools, offering core Enterprise services like Social Listening, Monitoring, Community Management & Social Research.





Media Contact:





Silvia





Senior Marketing Manager







marketing@gptbots.ai





