Zanite shareholders approve merger with Embraer's Eve

Peter Frontini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Shareholders of SPAC Zanite Acquisition Corp approved the company's merger with planemaker Embraer's electric aircraft subsidiary Eve, the Brazilian company said on Friday, setting the date for Eve's stock exchange debut for May 10.

SAO PAULO, May 6 (Reuters) - Shareholders of SPAC Zanite Acquisition Corp ZNET.O approved the company's merger with planemaker Embraer's EMBR3.SA electric aircraft subsidiary Eve, the Brazilian company said on Friday, setting the date for Eve's stock exchange debut for May 10.

Eve said in December it had agreed to combine with Zanite SPAC and then list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The deal valued Eve's equity at $2.9 billion.

"Such approval is an important step towards the closing of the business combination," Embraer said in a securities filing, adding that it expects that the closing date to occur on May 9.

Shares in Eve Holding Inc are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EVEX" on May 10.

