Zang Jingwu Zhang Increases Position in I-MAB (IMAB)

Fintel reports that Zang Jingwu Zhang has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.16MM shares of I-MAB (IMAB). This represents 5.32% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 9.57MM shares and 5.05% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.17% and an increase in total ownership of 0.27% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 659.05% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for I-MAB is $38.10. The forecasts range from a low of $3.84 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 659.05% from its latest reported closing price of $5.02.

The projected annual revenue for I-MAB is $69MM, a decrease of 43.39%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.35.

Fund Sentiment

There are 141 funds or institutions reporting positions in I-MAB. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 22.53%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IMAB is 0.0784%, a decrease of 61.3994%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.82% to 31,929K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 7,182,850 shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 2,613,214 shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,605,214 shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMAB by 54.52% over the last quarter.

Cederberg Capital holds 2,215,385 shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 1,768,000 shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,324,000 shares, representing a decrease of 88.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMAB by 81.23% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,138,338 shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,079,195 shares, representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMAB by 61.70% over the last quarter.

I-Mab Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

I-Mab is an innovation-driven global biotech company focusing on discovery, development and soon commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics in immuno-oncology therapeutic area. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through drug innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 15 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by its internal R&D capability and global licensing partnerships, based on the Company's unique Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market pipeline development strategies. The Company is now rapidly progressing from a clinical stage biotech company to a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge global R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility and commercialization capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States.

