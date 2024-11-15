News & Insights

Zanaga Iron Ore Prepares for Growth Amidst AGM

November 15, 2024 — 06:37 am EST

Zanaga Iron Ore (GB:ZIOC) has released an update.

Zanaga Iron Ore Company has released its Annual Report and announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting on December 5, 2024, in London. The company is strategically positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for low-carbon steel production with its high-grade iron ore project in the Republic of Congo.

