Zamp in talks to buy license to operate Starbucks in Brazil - local media

Credit: REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

February 20, 2024 — 01:48 pm EST

Written by Andre Romani for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's food retailer Zamp ZAMP3.SA, which operates Burger King and Popeyes in the country, is in talks to buy the license to operate Starbucks in the South American nation, Valor Economico newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

Zamp and Starbucks did not immediately respond to requests for comments on the matter.

Zamp's shares were up 0.5% in the afternoon trading.

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Steven Grattan)

