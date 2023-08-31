Zamp (BVMF:ZAMP3) Price Target Increased by 9.71% to 9.16

The average one-year price target for Zamp (BVMF:ZAMP3) has been revised to 9.16 / share. This is an increase of 9.71% from the prior estimate of 8.35 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.35 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.09% from the latest reported closing price of 5.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zamp. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 21.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZAMP3 is 0.02%, a decrease of 11.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.31% to 13,214K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 3,256K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,093K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,016K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,165K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,149K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZAMP3 by 18.49% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 862K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

